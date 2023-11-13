Destiny Udogie wasn’t called up for Italy. It’s probably nothing to worry about.

If you still happen to be on Twitter (question: why?) you might have noticed some mild panicking in COYS circles regarding Destiny Udogie. Quotes from Italy manager Luciano Spaletti indicated that Udogie, who was suspended for Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Wolves due to two yellow cards picked up vs. Chelsea, wasn’t called up to Italy’s national team due to an injury.

Panic! Yikes! Not another one! Well, thankfully it’s probably nothing to worry about. Here’s Alasdair Gold.

Destiny Udogie not part of Italy's squad during this international break. Understand it's related to his recent injury and it's a precautionary measure. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) November 13, 2023

You might remember that Udogie had only just come back from another knock for the Chelsea match and there was some question as to whether he’d even feature. Sounds like this is an extension of that.

And this is actually good news — if Destiny is carrying a knock, having him stay home and recuperate for two weeks in London is certainly better than jetting over to Italy for a couple of [checks notes] EURO qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine.

So you can stop posting Firedog memes. I’m (actually) ok with the events that are unfolding currently. That’s okay. Everything’s going to be okay.