REPORT: Saudi Arabian clubs may target Richarlison in January transfer window

Richarlison won’t be playing football for Tottenham Hotspur for the next couple of weeks as he recovers from pelvic surgery to correct an issue he’s been struggling with this season. But despite his rather slow start to the Premier League season, that apparently hasn’t stopped clubs from potentially seeing him as an option in the January transfer window.

Jadon Sancho and Richarlison are being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia ahead of the January transfer window https://t.co/eiUqINLLNS — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 13, 2023

Our good buddy Matt Law, writing in the Telegraph, suggest that Richarlison was — and still is — of interest to Saudi Arabian league clubs in January as they plan to make more raids of the Premier League for talent. Law writes that Richy was of interest to several unnamed Saudi clubs at the end of the summer window, interest that Spurs soundly beat back. The implication is that these same clubs are intending to “test the water” on Richarlison (and other targets) when the window opens.

Most of you will recall that the Saudi leagues also made a play for Son Heung-Min, which Sonny was quick to bat down. The interest in Richy from this past summer is new to me, but it also doesn’t surprise me — he does seem like the kind of player that Saudi clubs might be very interested in throwing lots of money at to entice to play football in the Middle East.

Honestly, I really doubt that this is a thing, or if it is, that it will pan out into a legitimate option for Richy in January. I also wonder whether Richarlison would actually consider it — he’s 100% motivated to want to play as much high level football as he can in order to keep his hold of the Brazil #9 shirt. Would a move to Saudi Arabia factor into that calculus? Probably not, but you never know, especially if he continues to be a reserve player at Spurs. But Richy also strikes me as a guy who could turn down a lucrative deal with fuck-you money in the Middle East out of a sense of morals, too. However, that’s also what we though Jordan Henderson would do too, so.

I’m of two minds on thi... OK no, I’m really not — the Saudis’ continued sportswashing is offensive to me and I’d rather not see Richy go there on ethical reasons. That said, the money would be good, and if Ange Postecoglou doesn’t see Richy as a long-term solution in his squad then that does feel like an escape hatch that’s at least mildly plausible.

But I’d hate it.