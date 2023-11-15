The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, November 15

good morning! Today’s lead image captures a snapshot of Derby County versus Stevenage from their October 28 matchup.

Well, it’s international break, which probably comes as a bit of a relief to the Tottenham faithful.

For the hoddling faithful, it means trying to drum up more content in a Tottenham-less world. Well, I’ve got nothing better going on. So why not check in on the lower tiers of the English pyramid?

(Note: I haven’t watched a single minute of League One, League Two or National League football this year).

League One:

It’s pretty tight at the top right now, but Premier League and Harry Redknapp sentimentalists would be happy to see that Portsmouth hold a one-point lead at the top of the table. I’m more interested, though, in Stevenage. I don’t think they’ve ever been in the Championship. It’d be one heck of a double promotion also after coming second in League Two last year.

Sadly, Reading are looking at a double relegation. I can honestly see them falling out of the Football League in a couple years.

Leage One Top Three: Portsmouth, Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers

League One Bottom Four: Fleetwood Town, Carlisle, Chelenham, Reading

League Two:

Could it be a fight for second place? Stockport have won their last five in a row and hold a five-point lead of FX’s Wrexham AFC. There’s one unbeaten team left, Mansfield, who hold a strange 8-8-0 record. Notts County are also hoping to do the double-promotion.

League Two Top Three: Stockport County, Wrexham, Mansfield Town

League Two Bottom Two: Forest Green Rovers, Sutton United

Vanarama National League:

With Notts County and Wrexham out of the picture, that should clear the way for Chesterfield’s automatic promotion bid. They appear to be handling it well. Barnet are their nearest competitors (five points behind) before a large gap with third-placed Solihul Moors.

National League Top One: Chesterfield

National League Bottom Four: Ebbsfleet United, Oxford City, AFC Fylde, Kidderminster

Fitzie’s track of the day: That’s How Love is Made, by The War and Treaty

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$) takes a look at how Harry Kane has settled into life at Bayern

USA confirms Emma Hayes as new head coach

Barnsley advance in FA Cup after beating non-league side Horsham

Sol Campbell hangs up managerial career