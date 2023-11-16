The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, November 16

good morning! We’re kinda scraping the ‘bottom of the barrel’ with today’s hoddle topic. But it kinda fits ..

I like to use my slow cooker on Mondays. Last thing I want to do after a day of work on a Monday is to cook immediately afterwards, so I let the slow cooker do its work.

It’s usually a vegetable dish of some sort. This week was a vegetable stew (eggplant, yellow squash, chickpeas, onion, yellow bell pepper, kale and veggie pesto) over some rice and quinoa mix.

First night? Very tasty, very happy. I usually go for the tomato pesto but the grocery store didn’t have that this time.

Second night? Also not too bad. But I just came home from a tennis match and needed a little more protein, so I added an egg. Didn’t taste as good with the egg.

Wednesday lunch? Well, I’m getting a little sick of it now. Again with the egg too. Although this time I let the egg cook a little bit more first before mixing it in with the vegetables and rice. Still, a little sick of it.

And guess what’s on the menu for Thursday lunch: That’s right, Monday’s cooking (sans egg). Gotta say, I’m not looking forward to it. I am looking forward to spending $0 on lunch and the side salad I’ll have with that.

Cannot wait for dinner, where I’ll be enjoying the leftovers I also had on Wednesday night.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Right As Rain, by Adele

