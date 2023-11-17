The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, November 17

good morning

If I could live anywhere in the world, it would be Hampstead.

The closest I ever came to living there was when I lived somewhere between Finchley Road Station and Golders Green. Back then it was only about a 25 minute walk to Hampstead village.

I made it a point to visit Hampstead first on my last two trips to the UK. This time I was more interested in seeing how it changed post-Covid. I was very happy to see that it was largely unchanged. The Ginger & White remained - in fact, it expanded. So too did the Waterstones, Gail’s, the King William, Hampstead Butcher and more. The only casualty was the OddBins.

I used to spend almost all my time here. First, at the Ginger & White. When that was too full, I’d go to the cafe at the Watersones. Maybe I’d head down to the Caffe Nero.

Sometimes I’d go to L’Antica Pizza or run/walk through the Pergola from Golders Green.

On days where I had an extra hour or two between classes at university, I would take the tube & overground to Hampstead Heath, grab a drink at the pub and read my book.

During spring and summer I’d play on the tennis courts in the Heath, run on the track (until I learned I needed a membership for that) or wander at the London skyline from the grass.

Point is: Hampstead is a magical place.

A day before I moved back to the US in 2017, I spent the morning in Hampstead, taking my visiting aunt and uncle to the cafe at Waterstones (as Ginger & White was at capacity) before playing tennis on the Parliament Hill courts in the frigid air.

I don’t think wanting to live in Hampstead is too farfetched of a dream. Perhaps one day I will conjure it into a reality.

And if that day ever comes, I hope I can finally sit down at Ginger & White again.

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Hampstead Incident, by Donovan

And now for your links:

Argentina lose first international game since World Cup

Chelsea face potential investigation for possible FFP breaches