DONE DEAL: Spurs Women midfielder Eveliina Summanen extends until 2026

Tottenham Hotspur Women have extended midfielder Eveliina Summanen’s contract through 2026. The 25-year-old Finn has been outstanding this season and is only getting better.

Eveliina joined Spurs in January of 2022 under then-manager Rehanne Skinner. While Eveliina impressed upon joining, her performances suffered as the team began to slump. But Eveliina proved resilient, and continued to show huge promise in her passing and tackling, and her ability to cover ground on the pitch. Since then, Eveliina has improved her passing range, tempo, and consistency. She’s developed a real knack for set pieces, including a habit of scoring on direct free kicks, and she’s even added end product to her game. Who could forget her spell as 10/second striker with Beth England last year? It’s all just about exactly what you want to see from a developing young player.

We at Carty Free have been all aboard the Eveliina train for some time, and it seems Robert Vilahamn strongly agrees. In his tenure so far, she’s played every WSL minute possible, and she’s started to develop a formidable partnership with her (currently injured) countrywoman, Olga Ahtinen.

“For me to create this relationship and start building this team around her is important, and now I know she’s going to be here for a few years,” Vilahamn said, speaking in a press conference on Thursday morning.

This is great news for the club on multiple fronts. Spurs will retain the services of a potentially top level player during her peak, yes, but it also shows the club are increasingly willing to give longer and longer contracts. Longer contracts are more desirable and tend to attract better players, because it makes it easier to plan their lives without the threat of having to move. It also means Spurs will have fewer holes to fill in the squad for the next (does some quick math) four transfer windows. This should simplify our transfer business and make it easier for the squad to gel across successive seasons.

With a shiny new 2.5 year contract extension, and the full confidence of a good manager, who’s to say the sky’s not the limit for Eveliina? In summary, can I get a resounding HELL YEAH!!!