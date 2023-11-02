The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, November 2

good morning!

And greetings from the aeroplane. Your hoddler-in-chief is currently en route from the USA to the UK via Rejkjavik, which means you will have some substitute HICs throughout next week.

It’s been four years since I last went to the UK, but it’s never left my heart. I dream of revisiting Hampstead Heath, one of many Caffe Neros or my favourite pub on an almost weekly basis.

So now - four years later - I am heading back! Most people holiday during the summer, but I love London during the autumn. I can’t think of anything more joyous that walking through the parks on a crisp autumn day. Even in the rain - I love it.

Your HIC actually won’t be in London for that many days this go-around, though. Instead he’ll be taking a road trip (mostly) along the west coast of the island to Wales, Manchester and the Scottish highlands.

And whilst I’m gutted to have to relinquish my ticket to Tottenham-Chelsea (and miss the chance to boo Pochettino in person), I relish the chance to watch it live on the television in Oban.

Elsewhere your hoddler-in-chief will be returning to some of his favourites: Sister Ray Record Store (and Reckless Records), Ginger & White, The Alexandria, Rose Indian. So much more.

BUT if anyone happens to have a suggestion on anything else to do, do drop a comment here. I’ll be reading through them after I land this morning.

So be safe, be well and behave whilst I’m gone.

Fitzie’s track of the day: London Dungeon, by The Misfits

And now for your links:

