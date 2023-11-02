Tottenham introduce new “Legendary Numbers” to run alongside legacy numbers

Last week, Tottenham Hotspur announced the introduction of new Legacy Numbers, tracking chronologically each new senior Tottenham player, after working with historians and analysts to determine who had played for the club and when.

The club haven’t stopped there though, now announcing new Legendary Numbers. Spurs leadership obviously felt that just a list of players wasn’t sufficient, as there have been huge contributions from non-players to the club, as well as extraordinary accomplishments by players themselves that deserve special mention over many years. Below are some of the highlights; each one a Tottenham Hotspur legend.

000: Ledley King

Who better to start with than the Cartilage Free Captain himself, Ledley King? The Spurs stalwart was huge for Spurs over a number of years, still being involved with the club to this day as an ambassador. It’s unclear exactly why the club opted to use 000 as his number; but the leading theory is that it represents the number of working knees at his disposal.

001: All the players Harry Redknapp could have signed

Spurs have been linked with a lot of players over the years, and if Harry Redknapp is to be believed (and of course he is), Tottenham came close to signing a number of eventual footballing stars. Luis Suarez, Eden Hazard, Patrick Viera, Thibaut Courtois, and more all nearly appeared in Lilywhite according to ‘Arry; they’ve all been assigned number 001 to represent where Tottenham Hotspur would have finished had those signings been completed. You know it, I know it, and ‘Arry knows it.

018: Sandra Redknapp

Continuing with the Redknapp theme, ‘Arry once famously purported the finishing qualities of his wife, after former Spurs striker Darren Bent missed a sitter from one yard against Portsmouth. Considering Sandra Redknapp would have scored where Bent did not, the club have assigned her 018: Darren Bent’s goal tally for the club plus the one he missed.

069: Benoit Assou-Ekotto

Just look at the pure sex that emanates from this man. Is it any wonder then that our already established reliable source on all football matters, Harry Redknapp, once declared Benoit Assou-Ekotto told him he wanted to be a porn star? I’m sure it’s true, and so is the club, giving him number 069 as a reflection of his skills both on and off the park.

360: Scott Parker

Scott Parker is next on our list, with the ex-Hammers midfielder making 63 appearances for Spurs over two seasons. The Englishman was known for his ability to cover ground, getting stuck into tackles, moving the ball quickly, and having a curious ability of turning on the spot in possession. Sure, spinning’s a good trick, so who better to take number 360 than Captain Crop Circle himself?

420: Bob Marley

Tottenham have had many famous supporters over the years, and one little known fan was the Reggae King himself, Bob Marley. As is well known, the musician loved dabbling in a bit of horticulture... so the club have given him number 420. Is the photo above real? What even is real? Am I high right now? Who’s to say?

666. Chirpy

Look at him. LOOK AT HIM. As you stare into his eyes, you see only the abyss, as your soul is dragged screaming into eternal torture to the sound of weeping and gnashing of teeth. 666, the number of the beast; hell and fire was spawned to be released. You all know said beast’s name is Chirpy, evil incarnate.

That’s a summary of some of the highlights in the Legendary Numbers released by the club. To check out a full list, you can find the official release from Tottenham Hotspur here.