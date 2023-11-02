 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tottenham’s Postecoglou, Romero nominated for Premier League monthly awards

Three-peat?

By Dustin George-Miller
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Premier League Player and Manager of the Month award nominations for the month of October are out, and once again there are familiar faces on those lists. First, Ange Postecoglou could potentially win his third straight Manager of the Month award, as he was nominated alongside Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

Should Postecoglou win again, and with Spurs still unbeaten in the league and winning all of their October games with a +4 goal differential there’s a very real chance he will even if Spurs didn’t play particularly well in any of them, it would be the first time since Klopp in January 2020 that a manager has won three straight Manager of the Month awards. (Pep Guardiola won four straight in 2017.)

Elsewhere, Tottenham also have another Player of the Month candidate in Cristian Romero, who was nominated alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Villa’s Douglas Luiz, Wolves’ Pedro Neto, and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Romero’s been exquisite in defense for Spurs this season — in Tottenham’s three October fixtures Spurs only let in a single goal, the controversially allowed penalty that led to a penalty for Crystal Palace late into last Monday’s match. There’s every chance that Romero could make it another clean sweep of the two major monthly awards this season, with James Maddison and Son Heung-Min winning the first two awards this season.

You can vote for your favorite Tottenham Hotspur award nominee at the Premier League’s website.

