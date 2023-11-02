Martha Thomas wins WSL October Player of the Month

It’s a good day if you’re at all invested in Tottenham Hotspur players and monthly awards. On the heels of the men’s team being nominated for a couple of October Premier League honors comes this — Tottenham Women striker Martha Thomas has won the first WSL Player of the Month award of the new season.

An outstanding start to life at @SpursWomen!



Martha Thomas is the @BarclaysFooty Player of the Month pic.twitter.com/S9BOjeaGDd — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 2, 2023

This is probably the least surprising news you’ll hear all week. Martha has been on a phenomenal scoring tear to start the season, scoring six goals in four matches, which is enough to lead not only Spurs, but the whole of the WSL after the first month. She’s scored in every one of Spurs’ opening four matches and capped it with a hat trick against Aston Villa on October 21.

Martha’s competition in October was Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Jenna Clarke (Liverpool), Lena Petermann (Leicester), Elisabeth Terland (Brighton), and Khiara Keating (Man City), but there was really no competition here. I haven’t seen the voting but I can’t imagine a scenario where Martha didn’t walk it.

Martha wasn’t the only award nominee — Spurs manager Robert Vilahamn was nominated for Manager of the Month, and there were three Spurs players in the Goal of the Month category — Thomas, Eveliina Summanen, and Grace Clinton. We’ll see whether we’ll be celebrating even more here hopefully in short order.