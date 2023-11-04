Saturday football open thread

Happy weekend, friends! We are back with another full weekend of Premier League football. The good news is that Tottenham Hotspur are still top of the table. The bad news is that there’s a chance they won’t be anymore by the time they kick off against Chelsea on Monday. Such is mathematics, alas.

But never mind that. There’s football on! Here’s your Saturday match thread. The usual rules apply.

A quick note on times — Daylight savings time has ended in the United Kingdom, but it doesn’t end for those of us in the Former Colonies™ until 2 a.m. Sunday morning. So today, there’s only 4 hours between New York City and London, and if you’re in the States the matches all start one hour later than “normal.” Time! It’s so wacky.

Saturday football schedule

Fulham vs. Manchester United

8:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. West Ham

11:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

11:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Everton vs. Brighton

11:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

11:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Sheffield United vs. Wolves

11:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

1:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock