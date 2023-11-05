 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spurs Women vs. Everton & Sunday football open thread

Spurs Women are hoping to keep their hot WSL start going with a win over bugaboo team Everton.

By Dustin George-Miller
Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! Tottenham Hotspur Women are in action today at home vs. Everton. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen the Women play, but they’re currently third in the table after winning their last three matches. They’re at home today against Everton who have struggled to start the season but who have been something of a bugaboo club for Tottenham in recent years.

If you’re watching along today, know that the match report may not come until tomorrow — I’m not able to watch the match live and FA Player replays don’t go up until the following day.

Oh, there’s also Premier League matches happening. This is where you can talk about them too.

Spurs Women

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Everton Women
Sunday, November 5, 2023
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
TV: none
Streaming: FA Player

Lineup

Premier League Match Schedule

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
9:00 a.m .ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Streaming: NBCSports.com

Luton Town vs. Liverpool
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Streaming: NBCSports.com

