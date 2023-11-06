Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

Forget the Battle of the Bridge. That’s old hat. The Dad Derby is here.

Tottenham Hotspur take on Chelsea in a Monday night fixture that is a real test of Spurs’ “could we?” credentials. Spurs have been historically pretty woeful against the Blues, but history goes out the window when you have Postecoglou’s Ange-ball coming up against ex-Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino’s Bielsa-inspired style.

There’s always a lot of feeling in this fixture, and that will be informed further by Pochettino’s return to Tottenham. Many thought that would happen one day; but not many thought it would be at the helm of a rival like Chelsea. It’s been a tale of contrasting fortunes for both managers, with Spurs soaring towards the top of the table while Chelsea languish in midtable - and Ange will be hoping to take the feeling off the table with a controlled, commanding performance.

COYS!

Lineups

Live Blog

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. UK

TV: No USA broadcast, Sky Sports Premier League (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

