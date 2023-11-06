Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea: Nine-man Spurs fall to Pochettino’s Blues in disastrous match

Vibes FC just took a shot to the crotch. I’m not sure it’s possible for Tottenham Hotspur to have a more disastrous match than the one they just played at home against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. Spurs came out flying, going ahead in the fifth minute through Dejan Kulusevski and nearly went up 2-0 but a Son Heung-Min goal was called back for offside.

But then the wheels fell off the wagon. Cuti Romero was issued a straight red card, Micky van de Ven left with what looked like a serious hamstring injury, Destiny Udogie picked up two yellow cards, and suddenly Spurs were down to nine players midway through the second half. Totetnham, through Guglielmo Vicario, withstood a torrent of Chelsea chances, but Raheem Sterling and Nico Jackson combined put the Blues ahead in the 75th minute.

Eric Dier fired what he thought was an equalizing goal in the 79th minute thanks to a flick-on by Rodrigo Bentancur, but VAR again was called in to adjudicate and the goal was waved off. Spurs went close again late through Son who forced Sanchez to make a key save, but Jackson immediately put the match to bed with a counterattack goal in the 93rd and added another one in the 97th. The final score was 1-4, with Spurs dropping their first league match and falling out of the top spot in the Premier League table.

That was misery. Here are my match notes.

Match Notes