Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea: Community Player Ratings

Not great, Bob! Tottenham hosted Mauricio Pochettino in his return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Chelsea, and a couple of poor decisions made it a rout. Cuti Romero and Destiny Udogie were both sent off, and while Spurs made a heroic attempt to somehow, improbably, get back into this match, in the end they ran out of gas. Nico Jackson scored a hat trick late, and Spurs fell to the Blues 1-4.

It’s a consequential match for sure — not just the dismissals but also injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison that could change the makeup of this team drastically heading into the busy Christmas season.

It’s time to rate the players.

