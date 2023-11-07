The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 7

CLUB STATEMENT

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club wholeheartedly supports Ange Postecoglou after yet more unacceptable club sandwich consumption in the away end on Monday evening.

We also would like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance by our players, as well as the unwavering support of our home fans during Monday’s match, almost none of whom were eating club sandwiches.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has the best food of any ground in the Premier League. Throughout the concourses, bars, and food stalls, both home and visiting fans can enjoy a veritable wealth of food options, including burgers, fish sandwiches, sausage rolls, crispy chicken bao buns, and BBQ shredded pork. There are donuts, samosas, plant-based “fish” and chips, mince pies, even waffles.

Nowhere in our home ground can you find sandwiches with three (!) slices of bread, turkey, ham, AND bacon (!!), lettuce, tomato, and mayo, held together with cocktail sticks. We are proud our stadium has been recognized as the Premier League’s first cocktail stick-free stadium. We reject the notion that any of our supporters, coaching staff, or stadium employees were caught eating a club sandwich and will be working with local authorities to identify those in the away end purportedly eating them and how the items made it through security.

We support the ongoing efforts of our Chief Sandwich Officer, Mr. Chick-King, and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class sandwich standards our league demands.

Also, Arteta is a diaper baby.

