Athletic: Richarlison to undergo pelvic surgery

Could we? Well, probably not now. Fresh on the heels of a 4-1 home loss to Chelsea that was notable as much for injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison as it was for red cards to Destiny Udogie and Cuti Romero comes even more bad news. According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur’s Brazilian forward Richarlison has announced he plans to undergo pelvic surgery.

“The last few months haven’t been easy for me. I’ve had health problems. I’ve already spoken to the doctors and soon I would do surgery on my pubis. “I’ve been suffering, fighting for my national team and my club for eight months and haven’t been taking care of myself. I think it’s time to rest, to stop for a second. I’ll think about it in the next few days and soon I will do what is best for me.”

The admission, which The Athletic describes as tearful, comes after he did not feature in yesterday’s match and has struggled with his finishing over the course of the season. He also was not called up by Brazil in the last international break, a decision Richy said was correct.

“I was sad when I was not called up but I understand Deniz. In his place, I wouldn’t call me up either — I haven’t been playing good football, I’ve been below my best. I’ve improved in the last few games. But I need to improve a lot to wear the national team shirt. “I have to be playing. I have to be feeling well, I have to be 100 per cent and I haven’t been, I think the manager made the right choice. “The guys are flying. So it’s up to me to keep working. I’ll definitely be back. I didn’t get here by chance. It’s up to me to work hard every day and get into a rhythm here at Tottenham. I was hoping to play here (vs Chelsea) in an important game, a derby. Yesterday, I was told that I wouldn’t be playing, but that’s part of football. “Every player wants to be called up for the national team. Of course, I was hoping for it but already felt that it was time for a rest.”

Richarlison didn’t say when he would be undergoing surgery, but the implication is that it would be soon to correct his pelvic issue. There were no indications as to how long he’ll be out of commission.

Spurs are already without Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, and possibly Maddison for Saturday morning’s early match at Wolves. It will make Ange Postecoglou’s team selection something of a mystery as the rest of the week unfolds.