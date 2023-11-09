The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, November 9

Folks, I’ll be honest. I’ve spent the past eight hours in Zoom training about Title IX in order to become a hearing panel member at my university. My brain is full and I have absolutely no idea what I’m supposed to write about in the Hoddle.

So I went to a website with a (long) list of “conversation starter” questions and picked one out at random. Here it is:

“What is your favorite place to be in the world?”

Rather open-ended question, right? But I know my answer. It’s at Cinnamon Bay beach on St. John in the US Virgin Islands. I’ve been fortunate to have traveled to St. John twice — once alone with my spouse and once, last year, with my family. That beach is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. I’m not a particularly well traveled guy, but I can’t imagine there are many places that top it in terms of sheer beauty and tranquility.

So that’s my question for today. Where’s your happy place?

Song of the Day: “Keep Moving” - Dave Lee Jungle Boogie Remix

And now, here are your daily links.

Injured Tottenham winger Manor Solomon had his Instagram account suspended and then reinstated in what Instagram is calling “a mistake.”

Afghanistan’s senior men’s team are on strike over how they’ve been treated by the Afghan federation.

[Trigger warning] Marcus Rashford’s agent and brother has been arrested for domestic battery in the USA.

Finally, watch this video from Tifo about Tottenham’s high line vs. Chelsea: