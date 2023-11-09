Tottenham announce Richarlison has undergone surgery for groin injury

A couple of days ago, Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison admitted that he’s been struggling with a groin injury over the past few months and that he had decided to undergo surgery for what is hopefully a permanent solution. Today, the club announced that he has done so.

We can confirm that Richarlison has undergone groin surgery today.



The Brazil international will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately, before returning to training in the coming weeks.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, Richy! pic.twitter.com/DsV6L59aki — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 9, 2023

Now, we can’t infer with any certainty that the lingering issue that Richy has been dealing with has been the cause of his rather anemic finishing and scoring record so far this season, but boy it sure would explain a couple of things, wouldn’t it?

The good news is that, although Spurs have what could be considered a short term crisis in defense, they’re pretty well off offensively. Richarlison’s absence likely means more opportunities for Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil, and honestly that could be kind of exciting. Johnson in particular looked good in a short amount of time against Chelsea, and if you’re a Johnson Believer™ then this is very good news as it means he’ll have a real opportunity to establish himself in the first XI.

For Richarlison, it’s an opportunity to fix his injury issue, to rest, and to heal. Honestly, he needs it, especially after what was a grueling campaign last season that included a mid-winter World Cup and other injuries that affected his performance. It would, however, be nice if he were to come back in time for the congested Christmas fixtures, which will stretch every Premier League club and particularly those who have injuries.

I still am a Richarlison backer and hope that this gives him an opportunity to reset. Good lucky, buddy. Rest well and we’ll see you in a few weeks.