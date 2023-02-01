The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, February 1

good morning everyone - I told you I’d have your EFL Championship roundup for today. But it turns out the concert tickets I bought for Friday were actually for Tuesday night (NB: It helps to have a good idea how calendars work). It’s nearly done. All I have to do is write it.

In the meantime let’s take a look at the month ahead for our Tottenham squads:

Tottenham Hotspur men’s squad

Finally, the Champions League is back. Honestly, I forgot who Tottenham were playing in the knockout stage. I had to google it. It’s AC Milan. But, seriously, it’s been so long!

Indeed, the first leg of Tottenham’s Champions League knockout round against AC Milan highlights what will be an intense month. And one that will feature plenty of tense viewing.

Two London derbies and a trip to the San Siro all come in this month. But those all follow a home match against Manchester City (this is the first time we’re playing them this season, right?).

It goes without saying how consequential of a month this will be for the remainder of Tottenham’s season. Hopefully this year’s January signings will have a similar impact last year’s did.

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it sure packs a punch.

Tottenham Hotspur men’s February schedule: Manchester City (5 Feb), at Leicester (11 Feb), at AC Milan (Champions League - 14 Feb), West Ham (19 Feb), Chelsea (26 Feb)

Tottenham Hotspur women’s squad

Spurs women have had a really bad run of results lately. They are winless in their last five WSL matches, and things don’t get any easier this month.

Up next are a London derby with Chelsea and an a match against Manchester United, the two best teams in the league.

The good news is that both of these are home matches, so hopefully Beth England and company get some sort of boost.

Tottenham Hotspur women’s February schedule: Chelsea (5 Feb), Manchester United (12 Feb)

