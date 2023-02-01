Beyonce coming to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May as part of Renaissance World Tour

Looks like Tottenham Hotspur got one more important signing right at the close of the transfer window, and it might be the most lucrative one of them all. Global superstar Beyonce announced the dates of her Renaissance World Tour today, and she’s not only coming to the United Kingdom, but she’ll be performing three concerts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29, 30, and June 2, 2023!

Six UK dates for the Renaissance World Tour announced so far. pic.twitter.com/oQ8oVx1DBg — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) February 1, 2023

When Spurs opened the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it was billed as not just a great place to play football (and gridiron football), but also for a host of other events. The stadium has already hosted rugby matches and boxing title fights, but a number of high profile concerts including Guns ‘N Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lady Gaga.

But if you can book Bey? Buddy, that’s when you know you’ve made it as a performance venue. I know it’s not cool to talk about revenue generation right now when everyone’s upset at our chairman and owner, but this is exactly why this stadium was built. It’s not hyperbole to suggest that these three concerts by Beyonce could be the most lucrative non-football events held in the new ground, and when you’re a club that lags behind petro-state sponsored rivals, every pound counts. Beyonce will without question bring her hordes of rabid fans (the “Beyhive”) who might not otherwise set foot inside Tottenham. It’s a real big deal.

Also, May 29 is my birthday, and that’s the only hint I’m going to drop.

Only questions left — can we (please please) get a photo of Beyonce holding up a Spurs shirt, and can she play as a creative central midfielder?