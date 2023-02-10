The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, February 10

happy friday everyone!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its nominees for 2023. Now, I know what you all are saying: The RRHOF is meaningless. And you’re right! But it’s still kinda fun to see which acts get in and ask why The Monkees continue getting snubbed.

This year’s list feel’s shorter. Only 16 nominees made the cut. Having said that, it feels more substantive this time around. Here they are:

A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, White Stripes, Warren Zevon.

The last couple of years have inducted seven of these nominees in the ‘performers’ category.

Let’s take a guess on who will get in:

Shoo-ins: Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, White Stripes, Willie Nelson

If Kate Bush doesn’t get into the RRHOF after the Running Up That Hill resurgence, then she’s never getting in. I think she’s more popular than ever, driven by that song’s appearance on Stranger Things.

I also imagine Willie Nelson getting the Dolly Parton treatment here. The man’s just turned 90, and it could give the Hall a chance to honour him before he is gone and while he is still revered across multiple generations.

Missy Elliott is the queen of rap, and the RRHOF has been expanding its definition (including this year) of what rock is. Rap/hip hop acts have been getting a lot more love from the Hall in recent years.

The White Stripes are an obvious choice because the induction ceremony is really a concert, and they need a closer. No one fits that bill better than Jack White (will Meg show up?). Their first album didn’t come until 1999, but I think they released their first song or EP in 1997/8, which makes them eligible. Book em.

Other contenders: Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, George Michael

Let’s face it: There can only be so many non-active/deceased artists getting in the Hall at one time. Again, the induction ceremony is a concert. That makes things tricky for Soundgarden, George Michael, Warren Zevon and others. It’s a tight space.

Soundgarden and Michael I think have a better chance at nods considering their commercial success. Soundgarden especially was snubbed a few years ago after Chris Cornell’s death.

Cyndi Lauper I think stands a good chance. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and True Colours are both anthems. She’s a huge influence on many of today’s top female artists.

Her 80’s pop is very similar to Michael’s and I think there’s only enough room for one of them.

Toss-up: Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Joy Division/New Order,

These are the ones that typically get ‘snubbed’ or overlooked for other artists. They’re all deserving. I think the Hall strays from the Carol King arc it’s been building and omits Sheryl Crow.

Rage and Tribe have been nominated before and should have gotten in. There’s a lot of competition this year. Judas Priest did open the door for these heavier rock bands a year or so ago, but the Hall may take a break for now.

That leaves Joy Division/New Order. They’re an odd one as it’s the first time these two bands are nominated as one group. And the Hall does like to add a different artist (Eurythmics 2022, The Go-Go’s 2021, T. Rex 2020, Roxy Music 2019). So that gives some space for another oddball this time. I think Joy Division/New Order are that oddball.

Wild cards: Warren Zevon, Iron Maiden, The Spinners

Finally! Warren Zevon fans have been wanting this for so long, myself included. And this took a serious lobbying effort from Billy Joel too, apparently. it’s unquestionable the influence he’s had on everyone from Jackson Browne to Bruce Springsteen.

The Spinners’s potential door to the Hall was opened by Lionel Richie last year.

Fitzie’s RRHOF predictions: Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, White Stripes, Willie Nelson, Cyndi Lauper, A Tribe Called Quest and Joy Division/New Order - Warren Zevon gets the Kraftwek treatment with the consolatory ‘early influencer’ award.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Get Ur Freak On, by Missy Elliott

