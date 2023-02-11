Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur look to take advantage of their momentum following a crucial 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Premier League play, taking on relegation-threatened Leicester City.

The Foxes haven’t had the best of runs, but currently sit three points above the drop zone which is good enough for 14th. They haven’t been terrible, but they’re nowhere close to being what they used to just a couple seasons ago. Spurs, meanwhile, are just one point out of the Top Four and with a little help elsewhere, could climb back into the Champions League places with a victory. Antonio Conte is back with the club, providing an extra boost on the touchline.

Can Spurs keep that positive momentum going? We’ll find out soon enough.

Lineups

Your Spurs team this afternoon pic.twitter.com/7Xh4b7zS9y — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 11, 2023

How to Watch

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

Time: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM ET

TV: NONE

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

