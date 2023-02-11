Spurs’ Ryan Sessegnon to miss six weeks with hamstring injury

Hi, everybody. Did you all get a chance to get outside and forget about Tottenham Hotspur for a little while? Are you feeling better now? I sure hope so because I’m about to make your day a little worse. According to Alasdair Gold, Ryan Sessegnon is the newest addition to the long-term injury list at Spurs; he is expected to miss the next six weeks with another hamstring injury.

Spurs' injury woes continue on top of the Bentancur worry today. Understand Ryan Sessegnon is set to miss at least six weeks with a new hamstring injury. More details below. https://t.co/tksCnD9WO7 — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) February 11, 2023

Sess’s injury came in training just ahead of today’s match against Leicester City of which we will not speak. Sess has had a lot of issues with injury over the past number of seasons, to the point where he has never really seemed to get going at Tottenham since he arrived, despite tons of promise.

Spurs were completely healthy just a week ago, but since then they’ve lost their club captain and starting keeper Hugo Lloris for 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, Yves Bissouma to a foot injury that required surgery, and now Sessegnon. In addition, there’s a huge question mark over Rodrigo Bentancur who was subbed off with what looks like might be and ACL/MCL injury of some kind. No details were forthcoming on his prognosis.

Wheee! Sess’ injury puts a lot of pressure on Ivan Perisic, who is 34 years old. Antonio Conte will now have to decide between either playing Perisic twice a week for the forseeable future, or playing some other player like Emerson Royal out of position on the left.

Never a dull day at Tottenham Hotspur, am I right? Smile through the pain, everyone. You’ve been here before. You know.