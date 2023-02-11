 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spurs’ Ryan Sessegnon to miss six weeks with hamstring injury

Remember seven days ago when Spurs had a healthy squad?

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur Training Session Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Hi, everybody. Did you all get a chance to get outside and forget about Tottenham Hotspur for a little while? Are you feeling better now? I sure hope so because I’m about to make your day a little worse. According to Alasdair Gold, Ryan Sessegnon is the newest addition to the long-term injury list at Spurs; he is expected to miss the next six weeks with another hamstring injury.

Sess’s injury came in training just ahead of today’s match against Leicester City of which we will not speak. Sess has had a lot of issues with injury over the past number of seasons, to the point where he has never really seemed to get going at Tottenham since he arrived, despite tons of promise.

Spurs were completely healthy just a week ago, but since then they’ve lost their club captain and starting keeper Hugo Lloris for 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, Yves Bissouma to a foot injury that required surgery, and now Sessegnon. In addition, there’s a huge question mark over Rodrigo Bentancur who was subbed off with what looks like might be and ACL/MCL injury of some kind. No details were forthcoming on his prognosis.

Wheee! Sess’ injury puts a lot of pressure on Ivan Perisic, who is 34 years old. Antonio Conte will now have to decide between either playing Perisic twice a week for the forseeable future, or playing some other player like Emerson Royal out of position on the left.

Never a dull day at Tottenham Hotspur, am I right? Smile through the pain, everyone. You’ve been here before. You know.

