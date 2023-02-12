Sunday Football Open Thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! For those of you up early, Tottenham Hotspur Women have a HUGE match today against Manchester United Women, played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! Spurs are an improved side after the additions of Beth England and Mana Iwabuchi, but haven’t yet put that together into a meaningful WSL win in 2023. United are a strong team. Is this the day Spurs get a win over a top WSL team? The match is streamed on Paramount Plus in the USA.

There are also two Premier League games today as well and this is your place to talk about them. The usual match thread rules apply.

Sunday Football Schedule

Tottenham Women vs. Manchester United Women (WSL)

7 am ET / 12 p.m. UK

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Paramount+ (USA)

Leeds United vs. Manchester United (Premier League)

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSPorts.com