Report: Bentancur out for season with knee injury

Tottenham Hotspur’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend just got worse. A report from Uruguay says that Rodrigo Bentancur, who left Spurs’ 4-1 loss to Leicester on Saturday with a knee injury, will be out for the rest of the season, and possibly into the start of next season. The report says that the Uruguay international midfielder had a scan on his knee this morning, the results were bad, and that the period of recuperation could be six months or longer. That could extend through the summer and even possibly into the start of next season.

⚽️ ROTURA DE LIGAMENTOS CRUZADOS.

Esta mañana Rodrigo Bentancur se hizo una resonancia en la rodilla tras este choque ayer ante el Leicester.



➡️ La recuperación será larga, mínimo 6 meses.



Tottenham have not made any sort of formal announcement — they may or may not, depending on the situation. (They definitely would if there was surgery involved.) Regardless, this is a significant blow to Tottenham’s season. Bentancur has been one of the standout players for Antonio Conte this season, and losing him is going to sting, especially now that Yves Bissouma has had foot surgery and is also out 6-8 weeks.

Spurs do have similarish midfielders in reserve in Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp, both young players that deserve minutes and are now likely to get them. With Lolo out and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended, Spurs will now almost certainly be starting both Skipp and Sarr in the Champions League match at AC Milan on Tuesday.

This past week has been BRUTAL on the injury front. First Hugo Lloris, then Yves Bissouma, and now Bentancur. In just seven days Spurs have turned into a MASH unit, and it could potentially push their season completely off the rails, unless the injured players’ replacements really step up.