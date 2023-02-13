The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, February 13

shhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

I don’t want to hoddle. I mean, c’mon, it’s Super Bowl Sunday.

And I live on the East Coast. It’s late. I have work tomorrow.

Your dearest HIC is going to be one tired SOB in the morning.

So here’s the hoddle topic: Tell me what you’re drinking this morning (I mean coffee and the like, folks).

Fitzie, that’s me, will be drinking coffee. I go for the Keurig machine. I like a good deal on pods especially. I got these McCafe ones on sale a week ago - a 24 pack!

Anyways, this morning, first thing I do when I wake up, will be turning on that Keurig machine.

I’ve got my patented fox coffee mug (fox the animal, not the network). I’ll pour just a drop of almond milk into the mug and set the coffee output level to 10oz (those on the metric system please do the conversion yourself).

Like I said, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. And I’m gonna be tired in the morning.

If only I had some sort of musical listening device to wake myself up to.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Lord of the Golden Baboon, by Mandrill

