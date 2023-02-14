The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, February 14

good morning to you all

Yes it’s Valentine’s Day. The Fourteenth Day of February.

Does anyone feel the pressure of this day? To purchase sickly-sweet milk chocolates at your local Walmart, Aldi or M&S Food (though if you do find those chocolate mini rolls, send em my way).

So enough of that.

I will be your Valentine today.

Feeling lonely? Having a rough day, week or year? Screw it. I’ll be your Valentine.

Just drop good ol’ fitzie a note in the comment section and I’ll reply with a Valentine’s Day-themed gif. It might be cute, it might be inappropriate.

But it’ll definitely be thoughtful.

I’ll be in the office on Tuesday, but will endeavour to do my best regardless.

It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is. Nor does it matter whose patron Saint’s feast day we are celebrating on any given week- or non-weekday.

What matter is that someone is thinking of you.

And I am thinking of you all.

I will be your Valentine today. If you want me to be.

Drop fitzie a line. He’ll send you some love.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Just Like Heaven, by The Cure

