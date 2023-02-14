UEFA Champions League: AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s European campaign resumes today as they make a trip to the San Siro to face Serie A side AC Milan.

Spurs are not in a good spot right now. After a few days of riding high, Spurs got one bad break after another, starting with Hugo Lloris being ruled out 6-8 weeks thanks to a knee injury. Ryan Sessegnon’s hamstring decided to act up as well, and then Spurs got their teeth kicked down their throat by Leicester City. As if there wasn’t enough salt in the wound already, Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a ruptured ACL and is out 6-8 months.

So how do Spurs get over this? Beating AC Milan today would certainly help, but it’s no small task to go to Italy and win, especially at the San Siro. AC Milan aren’t exactly world beaters. They currently sit in fifth place in Serie A and have spent most of 2023 hemorrhaging goals. Since the ball dropped in NYC, they’ve been outscored 19-9 and have had long stretches of lethargic play. That being said, Spurs haven’t exactly looked great either. It should make for an interesting tie.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur

San Siro, Milano, Italy

Time: 8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK)

Streaming: Paramount Plus (USA), DAZN (CAN)

