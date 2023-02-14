AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham: Spurs limp to Champions League loss at San Siro

Tottenham Hotspur had a bad week, but had a chance to turn things around in Milan today, playing an AC Milan squad that’s been almost as bad as they have at the San Siro. It did not go according to plan. A defensive lapse led to an early goal by Brahim Diaz, and Spurs failed to generate much in the offensive end. Antonio Conte didn’t make his subs until it was basically too late to matter, and Spurs limped to a 1-0 loss.

It’s not a catastrophic result, as Spurs have a chance to turn things around at home in early March, but it’s not going to to do much to encourage Spurs fans who have watched this team lose to two inferior teams over their past two matches.

As expected, Antonio Conte opted to start a young and inexperienced central midfield pairing of Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma injured and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended. Emerson Royal started the match ahead of new signing Pedro Porro, while Clement Lenglet slotted in for Ben Davies.

