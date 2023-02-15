The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, February 15

good morning good morning - I keep thinking today (Tuesday) is actually Wednesday (tomorrow), which will be tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday will be the day after that (the day after tomorrow but also tomorrow) ——

Tottenham Hotspur’s favourite former manager is coming back, everyone! And I’m not talking about Martin Jol.

It’s Ted Lasso!

Time to believe. New season kicks off 3.15.23 pic.twitter.com/MyYRDBVX6C — AFC Richmond (@AFCRichmond) February 14, 2023

The best footbal-related show on television - all due respect to All or Nothing - makes its triumphant return to streaming screens on March 15.

A teaser for the third and final season of Ted Lasso dropped on Tuesday (definitely not Wednesday). It features some of the best characters - Rebecca, Roy, Keeley, Jamie, Danni, Sami and Higgins - the GOAT - all customising their own ‘BELIEVE’ boards.

How sweet is that?

Spurs are kinda unwatchable lately. But in between these moments of despair (I presume despair will come in March), we will have moments of cheer and good tidings with the third season of Ted Lasso.

March 15 - book it !

Fitzie’s track of the day: 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover, by Miley Cyrus

