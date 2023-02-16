The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, February 16

good morning everyone. Your belaboured HIC is typing this late at night sans dinner. I had planned on doing a hoddle on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns today (omg !!!) but I haven’t the energy ..

Instead, let’s get in a short entry for today’s track of the day.

I’m talking about Tennis.

No, not the sport, silly. The band!

I first heard of this band a couple years ago searching for some covers. I came across their version of The Zombies’ Tell Her No and I thought it pretty cool.

Tennis is a pop duo comprised of husband Patrick Riley and wife Alaina Moore.

Tennis fell off my radar since then, but they’ve recently come out with a new album called Pollen.

The album’s got some mixed reviews. Pitchfork weren’t as impressed with it as some other outlets out there were.

Nor have I really given it a listen myself yet. I think I popped on a song or two on my drive to/from the grocery store last week. And so I can’t really say what I think of it. I’d like to listen to the whole album to get a better feel.

So let’s listen to Tennis together today. Here’s a song from Pollen.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight, by Tennis

