Spurs Women’s England nominated for WSL Player and Goal of the Month

Tottenham Hotspur Women may be struggling right now, winless in their last eight league matches, but Bethany England is on FIRE. Since moving to Spurs from Chelsea in the January transfer window, the England international has scored in each of her first three league matches, including a banger against Manchester United last weekend. It’s been enough to earn her a nomination for WSL Player of the Month in February.

Beth isn’t the first Spurs player to earn a monthly WSL nomination — Ash Neville has done that a couple of times. England has a decent chance of actually winning the award this month though, although Jordan Nobbs has scored one more goal in February.

However, one of the goals Beth scored was an absolute banger — her equalizing goal against Manchester United, set up by Mana Iwabuchi was also nominated for February WSL Goal of the Month. If you missed the game, here’s the goal.

Any excuse to watch this again!



Vote @Bethany_Eng15 for the @BarclaysWSL Goal of the Month here! ⬇️ — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) February 17, 2023

You can vote for Player of the Month and Goal of the Month here if you so wish. And you should, because Spurs have had a rough season and we need all the good vibes we can get at the moment.