Saturday football open thread

A full day of football let’s goooooo

By Dustin George-Miller
FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-LIVERPOOL Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

OK, this is late so no words, let’s just go. Here’s your Saturday football open thread.

Saturday match schedule

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Streaming: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock

Chelsea vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock

Everton vs. Leeds
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA)
Streaming: Peacock

Wolves vs. Bournemouth
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock

Newcastle vs. Liverpool
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peackock

