OK, this is late so no words, let’s just go. Here’s your Saturday football open thread.

Saturday match schedule

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Streaming: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Streaming: Peacock

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Streaming: Peacock

Chelsea vs. Southampton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Streaming: Peacock

Everton vs. Leeds

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Streaming: Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA)

Streaming: Peacock

Wolves vs. Bournemouth

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Streaming: Peacock

Newcastle vs. Liverpool

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peackock