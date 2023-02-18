OK, this is late so no words, let’s just go. Here’s your Saturday football open thread.
Saturday match schedule
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Streaming: NBCSports.com
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock
Chelsea vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock
Everton vs. Leeds
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA)
Streaming: Peacock
Wolves vs. Bournemouth
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock
Newcastle vs. Liverpool
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peackock
