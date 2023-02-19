Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return home following a midweek defeat in the Champions League to take on London rival West Ham United today at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There was a joke in the writer’s room earlier this week that most of the clubs between places four and eight are so inconsistent that 60 points might be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season. While that’s probably a little bit of wish casting, it might not be far off. Newcastle look to be coming back to Earth while Fulham and Brighton are hit and miss. Liverpool seem to be figuring things out again so Spurs have to watch their rear view mirror for them.

As for Spurs, we know the drill: They just can’t put together a run to take advantage of other clubs fading. Three points today would vault them over Toon and back into fourth place, just four points behind Manchester United as of press time. While things aren’t great for Spurs, things are absolutely dire for West Ham. They’re currently in the relegation zone and have just one win in league play this calendar year, a 2-0 result over Everton on January 21. Before that, you have to go back to October 24. Of course, West Ham play Spurs like it’s a cup final so the phrase “toss the records out” probably strikes true here. It will be spicy, no matter what.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 4:30 PM UK, 11:30 AM ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (USA)

Streaming: NBC Sports App (USA), DAZN (CAN)

