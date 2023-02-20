The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, February 20

good morning everyone! Happy Presidents Day to those who celebrate it! How about that John Tyler, huh?

We have all seen tactical fouls. They’re nothing new. A team goes on a break and some midfielder or defender has to clatter him and get a yellow card in the process. It’s one of the oldest tricks in the book.

But! What if we flip that trick on its head? Or better yet, jump on its back?

That’s exactly what Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien did on Sunday during the Black Cats’ draw against Bristol City.

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien stops a counter attack in his own special way #GOAT defender pic.twitter.com/Jo9rGtD5ag — ManUtdBlitz (@ManUtdBlitz) February 19, 2023

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott looked keen to go on the counter with his club down 0-1 in the 82nd minute.

I wish I could say that it looked like O’Nien made a play on the ball, but he really didn’t. He didn’t event attempt to grab Scott’s shirt it seems.

Instead, O’Nien actually jumped on the back of Scott! And it looked like for a second there Scott obliged the piggy back ride!

Well done, all around. The match ended 1-1, so I guess everyone walked away charmed.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Ultimate Hammer, by Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

