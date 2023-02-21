The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, February 21

good morning!

—

Sometimes it can be hard to get back into the running routine after completing a marathon. Think about it: Do you really want to put yourself through all that again?

My answer, for now, is: Definitely not.

Still, I love running. And so I still run three days a week. But since the marathon it hasn’t been the same. The mileage is less, the pace perhaps not as intense as it could be, and my shoes are in desperate need of upgrade.

More than that, I miss my running route. It was one of my favourite parts of training. I especially miss running across the George Mason Memorial Bridge, which drops me off at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial.

Getting there takes about 5 miles, so I’d have to commit myself to a 10-mile run (sure, I could park at Gravelly Point and go from there, but that’s cheating!).

This weekend I finally resolved to hit double-digit miles again. Now armed with my Hoka One One Mach 5s, I had a far lighter and more responsive shoe than the Brooks Glycerin, which now feel like bricks.

I always run based on how I feel - on Sunday I felt pretty good. And so I ran stronger than I have in the last three months since October 28. The pace grew faster mile by mile and soon enough I was back at Memorial Bridge, looking past the Kennedy Center and Georgetown. Ahead of me: The Jefferson Memorial.

The last time I was on this bridge was the marathon. Oh, how I missed the bridge!

My goal was to get my average pace per mile below 7:30 (up until Sunday I was at 7:37). Consider me impressed when I reached eight miles under an hour, and finished mile 10 in 1:13.00. Good enough for a 7:22 average.

Do forgive the braggadocios hoddle. It feels good to run like this again. Perhaps there’ll be a half on my horizon soon.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Window, by Dehd

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Patrick Vieira believes Yaya Toure can ‘easily’ become a successful manager

Jack P-B ($$): On who’s responsible in Spurs squad and why they’re in the top four

Dan KP: Tottenham weigh options as Daniel Levy holds takeover talks with prospective parties

Birmingham face EFL charges after takeover bid investigation