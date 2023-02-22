 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, February 22

What is Paddington Bear up to?

By Fitzie
Tottenham Hotspur Training Session Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

goodness gracious - did anyone else this yesterday was monday? what does that make today then, thursday?

Some months ago, in some hoddle buried somewhere, we checked out what Paddingon Bear was up to. Our loveable bear somehow made his way into some famous movie and television scenes.

That’s because there’s an account dedicated to it. It’s one of my favourite twitter accounts.

How could it not be, with this recent post?

Who doesn’t like The Sound of Music? To be honest, I’ve never seen it.

Anyways, it looks like this account is expanding to video games and albums too. And that’s got to be music to the ears of this blog’s audiophiles.

I must say, though, that I could definitely go for a crossover of Paddington Bear and Super Mario (when are they gonna add Paddington in the next Super Smash Bros, anyhow?).

Will the upcoming Mario film be terrible? Maybe! Will it be good? Possibly! Will it include Paddingon? Definitely not. At least we have this instead:

So there you have it. Plenty of Paddingtons.

Let’s check back in seven months from now.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Yards/Gardens, by Kate Bollinger

And now for your links:

