The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, February 22

goodness gracious - did anyone else this yesterday was monday? what does that make today then, thursday?

Some months ago, in some hoddle buried somewhere, we checked out what Paddingon Bear was up to. Our loveable bear somehow made his way into some famous movie and television scenes.

That’s because there’s an account dedicated to it. It’s one of my favourite twitter accounts.

How could it not be, with this recent post?

I Photoshop paddington into a movie, game, or TV show until I forget: Day 703 pic.twitter.com/3NccpqO3tj — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) February 10, 2023

Who doesn’t like The Sound of Music? To be honest, I’ve never seen it.

Anyways, it looks like this account is expanding to video games and albums too. And that’s got to be music to the ears of this blog’s audiophiles.

I Photoshop paddington into a movie, game, TV show, or album until I forget: Day 713 pic.twitter.com/BAMEGnY7Wp — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) February 20, 2023

I must say, though, that I could definitely go for a crossover of Paddington Bear and Super Mario (when are they gonna add Paddington in the next Super Smash Bros, anyhow?).

Will the upcoming Mario film be terrible? Maybe! Will it be good? Possibly! Will it include Paddingon? Definitely not. At least we have this instead:

I Photoshop paddington into a movie, game, or TV show until I forget: Day 693 pic.twitter.com/qrIyJrGffX — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) January 31, 2023

So there you have it. Plenty of Paddingtons.

Let’s check back in seven months from now.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Yards/Gardens, by Kate Bollinger

