The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, February 23

good morning everyone. someone please remind me to update the spotify totd playlist, it’s been a couple weeks

——

I’m thinking we can all use a short hoddle today. So here’s a simple question for you all: What are you currently reading?

Your HIC right now is about halfway through Notes from the Underground by Fyodor Dostoevsky. And I have to say, it’s a bit of a slog!

I think I’m getting the overall point of this novel, but it is taking me some time to get through. I was reading it this past weekend and it took me far longer to get through 20 pages than I had imagined.

I’ve just started Part 2 of the book, which I appreciate is structured differently than Part 1. The whole “Now, gentlemen,” got a bit repetitive for my own taste after the first twenty pages or so.

Why did you pick up this book, fitzie?

I’ll tell you why: It’s because Dostoevsky was mentioned by F Scott Fitzgerald in the book of his (not really a book, but a collection of short stories), and so I thought it was a natural progression.

But Notes from the Underground is not what Fitzgerald had referenced. So it’s only half natural.

Either way, I’m kind of looking forward to finishing it and could probably use something much easier to read once I put it down. I’ve got Agatha Christie’s Crowded House on the bookshelf, perhaps I’ll open that soon.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Cheese Cake, by Dexter Gordon

And now for your links:

