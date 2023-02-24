The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, February 24

good morning everyone - I’m awarding bonus points to whoever can correctly guess all four players in the lead image for today. I’ve got a good feeling about three of them ... but that person in the bottom right corner does appear to be a challenge

—-

There’s a big game this weekend - Tottenham versus Chelsea. Is anyone feeling nervous yet?

But it isn’t until Sunday! That means there is still a lot of football to be watched before Derby Day.

So I am curious: What will you all be watching in the meantime?

There are a couple interesting games in the Premier League (Leeds-Southampton and Palace-Liverpool). West Ham-Forest could be a fun one too, but really only if Forest win.

Your HIC has his sights set on two matches Saturday: Coventry-Sunderland and QPR-Blackburn (those are the two games being broadcast on ESPN+ for you American viewers).

I’m not here to spoil next week’s EFL Championship roundup, but both of these fixtures have major playoff implications. Three of the four are all competing for the top six. A win for Sunderland would extend their gap over Coventry (in 11th as of Friday morning) to seven points. That’s big!

Maybe in-between matches I’ll flip over to the Bundesliga for some Hoffenheim-Dortmund or Leipzig-Frankfurt action.

Heck - I may even check out the Premier League! Someone has to play in the afternoon right?

Anyways, that’s how I’ll be killing the time until 8:30am ET on Sunday.

