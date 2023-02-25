Hi, everybody! Did you KNOW there’s FOOTBALL on today? I KNOW!! It’s awesome, right?
This is your Saturday football open thread, made by a football fan, for football fans. Because football.
The usual match thread rules apply.
Saturday match schedule
Everton vs. Aston Villa
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock
Leeds United vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.
TV: USA Network
Streaming: NBCSports.com
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock
West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
12:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 p.m.
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Streaming: Peacock
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m.
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock
