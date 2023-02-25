Hi, everybody! Did you KNOW there’s FOOTBALL on today? I KNOW!! It’s awesome, right?

This is your Saturday football open thread, made by a football fan, for football fans. Because football.

The usual match thread rules apply.

Saturday match schedule

Everton vs. Aston Villa

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.

TV: none

Streaming: Peacock

Leeds United vs. Southampton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.

TV: USA Network

Streaming: NBCSports.com

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.

TV: none

Streaming: Peacock

West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.

TV: none

Streaming: Peacock

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

12:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 p.m.

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m.

TV: none

Streaming: Peacock