 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday football open thread

Football: it’s what’s for dinner.

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hi, everybody! Did you KNOW there’s FOOTBALL on today? I KNOW!! It’s awesome, right?

This is your Saturday football open thread, made by a football fan, for football fans. Because football.

The usual match thread rules apply.

Saturday match schedule

Everton vs. Aston Villa
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock

Leeds United vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.
TV: USA Network
Streaming: NBCSports.com

Leicester City vs. Arsenal
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock

West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m.
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
12:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 p.m.
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Streaming: Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m.
TV: none
Streaming: Peacock

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...