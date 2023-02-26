Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur play host to hated rival Chelsea today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s always a match that really doesn’t need an introduction, especially in recent years.

Spurs will be without Antonio Conte again as he recovers, but so far the squad hasn’t missed a beat under Christian Stellini. He’s six for six in matches covering for Conte as a replacement and lucky number seven would mean beating down a Chelsea side that have experienced a lot of issues since Graham Potter took over. Of course, it won’t be easy: Chelsea are getting N’Golo Kante back for this match, because why wouldn’t he get fully fit right before playing Spurs?

Fourth place is very much up for grabs, and with Newcastle showing some cracks in their armor as of late, even though they’re playing for the League Cup today, three points today would be a huge boost in the race for Champions League football.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 1:30 PM UK, 8:30 AM ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (USA)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

