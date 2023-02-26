Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea: Community Player Ratings

Well, it wasn’t a vintage Tottenham performance. There wasn’t a lot of champagne football on display and it certainly got spicy at points. There was also an inexplicably poor VAR decision and some garbage officiating. And yet Tottenham Hotspur endured at the Lane today, beating Chelsea 2-0 behind goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane, two academy graduates. It was the first Premier League goal for Skipp and the 20th of the season for Kane. The win keeps Spurs in fourth place and in prime position to sneak into a Champions League spot when all’s said and done.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

