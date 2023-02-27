The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, February 27

good morning and happy monday all!
And a happy Monday indeed!
There’s nothing like a win over Chelsea to get the week started is there? That’s certainly got to clear those Monday BLUUUUUUUUUUUUUUES, am I right?
So tell me how you’re feeling on this Monday morning!
Your HIC is probably gonna be a little bit tired. But with some coffee anything is possible.
Heck, I’ll probably have a couple of coffees this morning. I mean, it is the morning after all.
But that’s all good isn’t it? Because Spurs beat Chelsea yesterday and today is a good day.
So here is to good vibes for the rest of the week!
Fitzie’s track of the day: Just Can’t Get Enough, by Depeche Mode
And now for your links:
