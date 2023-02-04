Spurs finalize Champions League squad for knock-out rounds

We spent a lot of time talking about Tottenham Hotspur and the supporters’ trust today, enough that a pretty important piece of news slipped past me. Apparently Tottenham released its updated roster for the knockout stages of the Champions League, as the change list was posted on UEFA’s website.

It’s about what you expect. There are three changes to Spurs’ roster from the group stages — newcomers Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro are in, and supposedly so is reserve goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman, who is freshly returned from a loan to Degerfors in Sweden. Those roster spots were made possible by the departures of Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, and Matt Doherty. Harvey White is also no longer in the squad as he’s moved on loan to Derby County, though he was also on List B.

Porro is able to be registered for the Champions League because there’s no longer such thing as “cup tied” — the rules changed a few years ago so that three players can now be registered for the knock-out stages that had played for a different club in the group stages. Pretty neat!

Here’s a full list of Tottenham’s Champions League squad.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris

Fraser Forster

Brandon Austin

Alfie Whiteman

Defenders

Davinson Sanchez

Emerson Royal

Eric Dier

Cristian Romero

Ryan Sessgnon

Pedro Porro

Japhet Tanganga

Ben Davies

Clement Lenglet

Midfielders

Oliver Skipp

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Son Heung-Min

Ivan Perisic

Arnaut Danjuma

Dejan Kulusevski

Pape Matar Sarr

Rodrigo Bentancur

Yves Bissouma

Forwards