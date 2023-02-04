Jessica Naz signs new contract with Spurs Women

Tottenham Hotspur Women didn’t add any new players to their roster (y’know, apart from BETH FREAKIN’ ENGLAND and MANA IWABUCHI); there was some hope that there’d be a last gasp addition but to no avail. But there was still good news today — Spurs announed that homegrown winger Jessica Naz has signed a new deal that will keep her at the club until 2025.

Naz was a Tottenham academy product, but she made her senior debut with Arsenal. Everybody makes mistakes from time to time, and Naz rejoined Spurs in 2018 in time to help Spurs promote to the WSL for the first time. She has 10 goals in 66 appearances for Spurs, and two goals this season.

Naz, 22, is a speedster and is known for stretching opposition defenses with her runs. She hasn’t always shown a particular tendency towards finishing in her short career, but she’s a young player with a ton of upside. Keeping her around is kind of a no-brainer.

Jessica will get a chance to test herself against one of the best teams in the league this Sunday morning when Spurs host Chelsea on Sunday. Kickoff time is 7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK.