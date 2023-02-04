Saturday football open thread

Happy Saturday, Spurs fans!

It’s a weekend day on which Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t play so that means my attention turns towards rooting fervently for whatever team is playing Arsenal, and no matter how well the Gooners play there’s always a chance tha...oh wait they’re playing EVERTON? Fffffffffff never mind then.

Anyway, here’s the schedule. The usual match thread rules apply.

Saturday Premier League schedule

Everton vs. Arsenal

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Brighton vs. Bournemouth

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Brentford vs. Southampton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Wolves vs. Liverpool

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised

Stream: NBCSports.com

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs. West Ham

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock