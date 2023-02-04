 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday football open thread

Get yer football on!

By Dustin George-Miller
Happy Saturday, Spurs fans!

It’s a weekend day on which Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t play so that means my attention turns towards rooting fervently for whatever team is playing Arsenal, and no matter how well the Gooners play there’s always a chance tha...oh wait they’re playing EVERTON? Fffffffffff never mind then.

Anyway, here’s the schedule. The usual match thread rules apply.

Saturday Premier League schedule

Everton vs. Arsenal
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Brighton vs. Bournemouth
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock

Brentford vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock

Wolves vs. Liverpool
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: NBCSports.com

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs. West Ham
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock

