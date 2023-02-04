Saturday football open thread

Happy Saturday, Spurs fans!
It’s a weekend day on which Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t play so that means my attention turns towards rooting fervently for whatever team is playing Arsenal, and no matter how well the Gooners play there’s always a chance tha...oh wait they’re playing EVERTON? Fffffffffff never mind then.
Anyway, here’s the schedule. The usual match thread rules apply.
Saturday Premier League schedule
Everton vs. Arsenal
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Brighton vs. Bournemouth
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Brentford vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Wolves vs. Liverpool
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: NBCSports.com
Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Newcastle vs. West Ham
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
