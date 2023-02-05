Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur host the current champions Manchester City today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just a little over a week since facing them at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs may be without Antonio Conte for the match after he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder. There were some reports that he might be ready for the touchline, but we’ll wait to see if he is ready to lead the squad. As for the match itself, Spurs are four points back of Newcastle United for the final Champions League spot while City are five points behind Arsenal, who finally dropped points yesterday against relegation-threatened Everton. Both clubs need all the points they can get for their respective seasons, so it should be a good one today.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 4:30 PM UK, 11:30 AM ET

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!