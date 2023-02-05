Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Community Player Ratings

Big game, big win. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Manchester City in north London a week after losing to them in Manchester. Never mind that Arsenal also lost this weekend and a win means that Spurs’ arch-rivals aren’t punished for it — Tottenham are still living rent-free in Pep Guardiola’s head and that’s funnier than just about anything else in Spursland.

Not only did Spurs get a big win and three points against one of the best teams in world football, Harry Kane scored the winner, breaking Jimmy Greaves’ record as Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, while also becoming the fastest player in history to score 200 Premier League goals.

And we haven’t even mentioned Emerson Royal, who played his best match in a Spurs shirt!

What a match. It’s time to rate the players.

