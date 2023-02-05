Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane becomes the all-time leading scorer in Tottenham history

When Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City square off against one another, fireworks always come about. Leading 2-0 in the first meeting and facing defeat with a 4-2 loss, Spurs came out and gave the home fans a lot to like.

With Antonio Conte still recovering back in Italy after his gallbladder surgery earlier in the week, the group delivered a night to remember in many ways.

First, the high press of Spurs forced Manchester City to play from the back and several times in their own box. This allowed Spurs to have as many as seven players in and around the passing lanes of the champions.

Capitalizing on a mistake in the first go around, Spurs grabbed the lone goal of the game on another error by City. With an errant pass that wasn’t controlled well, Pierre Emile Højbjerg won the ball off Rico Lewis and made his way into the box. Swarmed by three City defenders, Højbjerg found Harry Kane around the 12-yard mark for a chance to have a shot on goal. Firing off a shot across the frame of goal, Kane not only put Spurs into the lead but also found himself atop the mountain as the all-time goalscorer in Tottenham history.

The numbers tell the story @HKane: Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer pic.twitter.com/slXtqtdU2C — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023

Two-hundred and sixty-seven goals broke the previous record held by Jimmy Greaves (266). Going through his regular goal celebrations, the club had the jumbotron celebrating the mark set by the man who’s been praised by the Lilywhite faithful as being ‘One of our own.’

Regarded as a one-year wonder, Kane has continued to silence the critics and now he not only is Spurs all-time leader but the third player in Premier League history to reach the 200-goal mark.

The chase to catch Wayne Rooney (208) is on and likely hood of catching Alan Shearer (260) is not a matter of if but when.

Notes from the game: